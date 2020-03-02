Eaton Vance Management Has $214.17 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.37% of Illinois Tool Works worth $214,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $168.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.92 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.