Eaton Vance Management Has $246.80 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88,543 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.17% of Amgen worth $246,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $575,041,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $200.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average of $218.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.23.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

