Eaton Vance Management Has $249.70 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259,378 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.23% of Danaher worth $249,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $145.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $123.50 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

