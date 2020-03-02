Eaton Vance Management Has $255.38 Million Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363,305 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.42% of Charles Schwab worth $255,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.