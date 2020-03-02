Eaton Vance Management Has $315.86 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498,557 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.16% of Cisco Systems worth $315,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

