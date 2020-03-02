Eaton Vance Management Has $330.51 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.25% of Costco Wholesale worth $330,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.83.

NASDAQ COST opened at $292.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

