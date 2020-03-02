Eaton Vance Management Has $432.23 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,266,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 193,126 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.27% of Nike worth $432,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $89.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

