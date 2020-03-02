Eaton Vance Management Has $547.56 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,005,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,819 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.29% of PepsiCo worth $547,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $133.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

