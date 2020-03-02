Eaton Vance Management Has $611.99 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $611,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,353.88 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,465.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.87. The company has a market cap of $920.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

