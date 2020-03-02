Eaton Vance Management Has $643.31 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,748,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,039 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.25% of Intel worth $643,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel stock opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,094. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

