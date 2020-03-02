Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,654,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,066,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

JPM stock opened at $116.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

