Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,637,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.81% of Marriott International worth $399,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 90.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $121.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $114.46 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,877.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.