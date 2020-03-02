Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,377 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.37% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $297,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock opened at $200.63 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

