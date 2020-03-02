Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,360,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,651 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.16% of AbbVie worth $208,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $85.64 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

