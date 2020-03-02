Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of Caterpillar worth $172,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

CAT opened at $123.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.