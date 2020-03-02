Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,459,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 449,391 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.37% of TJX Companies worth $272,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from to in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

