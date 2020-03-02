Eaton Vance Management Purchases 11,420 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.17% of Amazon.com worth $1,538,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,890.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $937.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,986.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,834.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

