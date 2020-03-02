Eaton Vance Management Purchases 13,969 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of 3M worth $173,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,774,000 after buying an additional 511,845 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in 3M by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $151.15 on Monday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.76 and its 200 day moving average is $166.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.