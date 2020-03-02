Eaton Vance Management Purchases 2,337 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.13% of Alphabet worth $1,238,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,473.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,421,936 shares of company stock worth $346,822,875. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,341.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,466.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,316.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $920.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura raised their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

