Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,079 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.22% of Boeing worth $412,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $279.63 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $269.60 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.03, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

