Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,932 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.39% of Zoetis worth $246,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,586,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $21,970,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $134.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,801 shares of company stock worth $14,096,286 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

