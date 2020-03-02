Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,472 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.21% of United Parcel Service worth $214,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,671,000 after purchasing an additional 172,269 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,739,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,672,000 after purchasing an additional 589,170 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $90.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

