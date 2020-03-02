Eaton Vance Management Sells 126,544 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,380,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,544 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.31% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $219,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,785,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,016,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,293,000 after purchasing an additional 120,629 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock worth $6,771,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.45.

Shares of PNC opened at $127.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

