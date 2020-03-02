Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,373 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,505,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.38% of Starbucks worth $396,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

