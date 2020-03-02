Eaton Vance Management Sells 152,561 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 152,561 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.35% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $199,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,108 shares of company stock valued at $27,901,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.33.

Shares of VRTX opened at $224.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.87 and its 200 day moving average is $205.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

