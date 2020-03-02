Eaton Vance Management Sells 208,439 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,439 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of American Tower worth $169,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 108.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after acquiring an additional 604,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,540,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,767,000 after acquiring an additional 243,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $230.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.27 and a twelve month high of $258.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.