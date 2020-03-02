Eaton Vance Management Sells 239,002 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239,002 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.50% of Phillips 66 worth $248,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 33,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $74.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.46.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.