Eaton Vance Management Sells 26,462 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,462 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.16% of Visa worth $605,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

Visa stock opened at $185.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $356.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

