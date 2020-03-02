Eaton Vance Management Sells 46,958 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,958 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.33% of Ecolab worth $185,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.77.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $184.74 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.01 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

