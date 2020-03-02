Eaton Vance Management Sells 50,113 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,113 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.21% of Arista Networks worth $188,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $193.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.33 and its 200-day moving average is $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities cut Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.92.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $2,527,256.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,459.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,428 shares of company stock worth $14,155,937. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

