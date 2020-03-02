Eaton Vance Management Sells 68,619 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,154,482 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 68,619 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.29% of Abbott Laboratories worth $447,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Shares of ABT opened at $78.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.