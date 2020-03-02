Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,627,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 349,652 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.49% of QUALCOMM worth $496,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $78.13 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

