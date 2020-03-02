Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. 700,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ebix has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ebix in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ebix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.97.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

