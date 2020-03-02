eBoost Market Cap Reaches $171,090.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. eBoost has a market capitalization of $171,090.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00691300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007362 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000284 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

