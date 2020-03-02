ECC (ECC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58.00

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 107.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, ECC has traded 84.3% higher against the dollar. ECC has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $58.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041420 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00069740 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000810 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,849.58 or 0.99972151 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000966 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00065318 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000457 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ECC is ecc.network.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.