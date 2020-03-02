ECN Capital Corp Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$6.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

