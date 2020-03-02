Edge (DADI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,360.00

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Edge token can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, FCoin, Gate.io and KuCoin. Edge has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $7,360.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00498139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.11 or 0.06461116 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00063573 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030223 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Edge Profile

DADI is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,121 tokens. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, KuCoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Ethfinex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.