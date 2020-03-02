Edgeless (EDG) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.40 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, HitBTC and Upbit. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $1,077.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.02837466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00223078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00134923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, ABCC, Tidex, Liqui, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.