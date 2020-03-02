Edward Jones Upgrades ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Buy

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

ONEOK stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.13. 5,232,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,315. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,721,000 after buying an additional 279,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ONEOK by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,173,000 after buying an additional 393,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,640,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ONEOK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,173,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,497,000 after buying an additional 233,318 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

