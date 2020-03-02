Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $207,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,038,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $8.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,819. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total value of $1,754,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,399.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,561 shares of company stock valued at $29,900,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

