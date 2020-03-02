Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.6% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,802,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,561 shares of company stock valued at $29,900,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

NYSE EW traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.33 and a 200-day moving average of $229.43.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.