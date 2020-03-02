Edwin D. Johnson Sells 17,649 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $864,624.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 409,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,074,240.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.42. 638,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,718. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 64.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

