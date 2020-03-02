Eidoo (EDO) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.85 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $197,708.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002181 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Ethfinex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Eidoo

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,280,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,946,134 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

