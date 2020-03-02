Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Cap of $15.72 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0716 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00684540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007409 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000280 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,457,406 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.