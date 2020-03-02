Elaine Castellanos Sells 2,000 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $13.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.94. 294,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.51.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Securities downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

