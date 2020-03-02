Electra Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electra has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $1,458.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,525,279,015 coins and its circulating supply is 28,658,122,462 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

