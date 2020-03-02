Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Reaches $35.37 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Electroneum has a market cap of $35.37 million and approximately $187,545.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptopia, Bitbns and Liquid. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,014,771,885 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Liquid, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Kucoin, CoinBene, TradeOgre and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

