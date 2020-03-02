Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 128.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $20,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,166,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,566 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,720. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

