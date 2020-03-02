Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.42% of Element Solutions worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,895,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,008,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $18,847,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $18,024,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,325,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.13. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

