Element Solutions Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Element Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE:ESI opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.13. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.